Morning Headlines: OSU Special Board on Meyer Investigation; Future of Akron-Fulton Airport

Here are you morning headlines for Friday, August 3, 2018

Special committee to review Urban Meyer

Ohio State trustees have appointed a special committee to investigate coach Urban Meyer's handling of domestic violence allegations against a former assistant coach. The university released a statement last night announcing the formation of the six-member "independent board working group." Meyer was put on paid administrative leave yesterday following a report that his wife knew about 2015 abuse allegations against former assistant Zach Smith made by his then-wife. Meyer told reporters he didn't know about the 2015 allegations until just before Smith was fired last month. The university is trying to determine what Meyer knew and when he knew it, and if he failed to report the allegations against Smith to officials.

Cleveland Police investigate cheating allegations involving recruits

Cleveland Police are investigating whether a number of recruits cheated during training. Sources tell Cleveland.com the department is conducting an internal investigation involving several recruits. A Cleveland police spokeswoman confirms an investigation is underway but would not give specifics. The city is trying to add another 250 officers to the force after voters approved a half-percent increase in local income taxes last year.

Akron Fire Department finishes controlled burn at explosion site

The Akron Fire Department has finished doing a controlled burn at a chemical plant that was the sight of a big explosion last month. The Akron Beacon Journal reports the process took about 10 hours, wrapped up early yesterday morning and took less time than expected. The fire department says no evacuations were needed because there were no expected health risks. The cause of the original explosion is under investigation.

Considering the future of Akron Fulton Airport

The future of Akron Fulton Airport is expected to be the focus of conversation later today when Mayor Dan Horrigan meets with business leaders. Cleveland.com reports the newly formed Akron Fulton Advisory Board will meet with members of the business community. The chair of the advisory board, Philp Maynard, tells Cleveland.com that they’re working to reenergize the airport by boosting development and raising its profile. A 2016 task force report found that the airport can support 70 planes a day but is out of space.

Wright-Patterson active shooter a false alarm

It turns out there was no actual threat at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base yesterday, but emergency officials rushed to a medical center there following a 911 call, where people hid behind locked doors until authorities gave the all-clear. During an extensive search after the call, a security team member did shoot through a locked door while checking rooms in the hospital, according to officials at the base. The 911 call came during a training exercise that included an active shooter scenario in another area of the base at least a half-mile away, according to a base spokesman. So far, it's not clear why the 911 call was made from inside the base or whether it was prompted by the training exercise.

Local stores take advantage of sales tax holiday

Some stores locally are hoping to take advantage of the three-day sales tax holiday that begins today. The Akron Beacon Journal reports Summit Mall in Akron, the J.C. Penney at Chapel Hill Mall, the Aurora Farms Outlets and the Ohio Station Outlets in Medina will all be open longer to give shoppers a chance to take advantage of the tax break. Sales taxes are suspended through the weekend on clothing up to $75 and school items up to $20. Earlier this year, the legislature voted to make the annual sale tax holiday permanent.

New driving while distracted penalties

Beginning in October, it’s going to cost you more if you';re caught driving distracted. Governor Kasich signed a bill earlier this week increasing the penalties for texting while driving or being otherwise distracted while behind the wheel. Cleveland.com reports that under the new law, it’s still a secondary offense, but you could pay an additional fine up to $100 or be required to take a driving safety course.

Fire chief asks residents to paint hydrants

A fire chief in suburban Cincinnati is asking residents to help paint fire hydrants throughout town. WKRC-TV reports Green Township Chief of Fire Scott Souders noticed a yellow fire hydrant on his street had faded. Souders repainted the hydrant near his home and thought of all the other hydrants in town that also needed work. Now, the chief is calling on his fellow residents to improve their neighborhoods by painting hydrants. There are about 3,200 fire hydrants in the town. The fire department has supplies and instructions for the paint jobs. Officials say the hydrant projects can count as service hours for students.

No demonstrations at Hall of Fame game

There were no demonstrations by any players during the singing of the national anthem last night at the Hall of Fame game in Canton. All players and coaches for the Chicago Bears and Baltimore Ravens stood as the NFL's preseason began. The NFL modified its national anthem protocol in May, prohibiting any sort of demonstrations for 2018, but allowing players to remain in the locker room during "The Star-Spangled Banner" if they chose to. Individual teams would be responsible for disciplining any demonstrators. The players' union filed a grievance about the policy change, and late last month, the new policy was put on hold while the NFL and NFLPA work on a resolution.

Ravens beat Bears in pre-season opener

The Ravens and Bears honored their great linebackers Ray Lewis and Brian Urlacher with some defense to make them proud in the Hall of Fame game that opened the NFL's preseason. There was a little spark of offense provided by Baltimore's first-round draft pick Lamar Jackson in the second half of a 17-16 victory. His 7-yard touchdown pass to fellow first-rounder Hayden Hurst came after the Ravens' defense recovered a fumble.

Poulter holds lead after first round at Bridgestone

Ian Poulter played an 8-under 62 ending the first day of the Bridgestone Invitational with a one-shot lead. Rickie Fowler and Kyle Stanley each had a 63. Tiger Woods found himself fighting his swing. He settled for a 66. He did make a 50-foot birdie putt and two other long putts to offset some average iron play.

Ohio State No. 3 in pre-season poll

Defending national champion Alabama is a unanimous No. 1 in the preseason coaches' poll, with Clemson No. 2 and Ohio State No. 3. The Crimson Tide received 61 one first-place votes from a panel of major-college coachesin the poll released Thursday. The Associated Press media poll will be released Aug. 20.

Johnny Football hits the field, north of the border

Johnny Football is getting back on the field. Johnny Manziel will make his first Canadian Football League start tonight when the Montreal Alouettes face the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. He last saw regular-season action with the Cleveland Browns in a 17-13 loss to Kansas City in December of 2015.