Akron Recreation Department Wants to Hear From Residents

The city of Akron is evaluating the future of its department in charge of the city’s rec centers and is asking the public for feedback on what it would like to see in its 11 facilities.

The Recreation Bureau is conducting an online survey through Sept. 7 that solicits feedback about its services, including dance programs, sports and arts and crafts. The survey also inquires about the best way to communicate with residents about what’s happening.

Manager Brittany Schmoekel said she has no preconceived notions of what residents might say.

“So that’s what’s exciting and a little scary about it," she said. "But we think that overall, people are going to say that maybe some of our buildings could use some facility improvements. So we think that might come out. But overall, I think we’re going to get some great suggestions.”

Schmoekel said the Recreation Bureau will review the survey results in October and present a strategic plan to the public in early November.