William Preucil Resigns from Cleveland Institute of Music Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

The Cleveland Orchestra's concertmaster, William Preucil, is no longer a teacher at the Cleveland Institute of Music. Preucil resigned this weekend, two days after the Washington Post published a story detailing sexual assault allegations against him.

Preucil tendered his resignation from the music school one day after the Cleveland Orchestra suspended him pending an investigation.

In the Post story, a former violin student of Preucil's describes an incident that allegedly happened in 1998. She was a member of Miami's New World Symphony, and he was one of her instructors. One night, she says Preucil invited her to his hotel room, forcibly kissed her, then tried to push her onto his bed.

In a statement announcing the resignation, Cleveland Institute of Music President Paul Hogle said the story was "excruciatingly detailed, independently corroborated and painful to read." He added that "as a community of classical musicians we can do better."