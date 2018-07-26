ODOT to Move Ahead with Interstate 77 Closure Near Cleveland

The Ohio Department of Transportation is moving ahead with a closure on one of the main travel arteries to downtown Cleveland.

Bridge and maintenance work on Interstate 77 was postponed because of the weather last weekend. Now the interstate will be closed for a 5-mile stretch between Interstate 480 and Interstate 490 from Friday night to early Monday morning.

“The main work that is going to be taking place during this closure is bridge beam erection over the highway," ODOT spokeswoman Amanda McFarland said. "In between that there will be some additional maintenance work, bridge dealing work, pothole patching, sewer cleaning. There’s also going to be some utility work taking place."

Traffic will be detoured around the construction area onto Route 176.