Cedar Point Starts Construction on New Indoor Youth Sports Complex

In Sandusky, Cedar Point has started construction on a new indoor sports complex. Officials hope it will draw in large youth sports tournaments.

In the dog days of summer, crowds at Cedar Point brave long lines for rides like Steel Vengeance and Wicked Twister.

Duff Milkie with parent company Cedar Fair said the indoor sports complex could be a way for the park to get visitors in January, not just July.

"Most importantly it just helps the people that live in the area and gives them opportunities. We want to grow and develop it into a year-round economy," he said.

Milkie said the $28 million facility will open in December 2019 and feature space for up to 20 volleyball courts or 10 basketball courts.

Cedar Fair is partnering with Firelands Regional Medical Center to open a dedicated sports medicine facility in the new space.

It’s the second part of a three-stage project that already features an outdoor sports complex that already hosts regional football, soccer and baseball tournaments.

The third stage calls for a multipurpose trail linking downtown Sandusky to Lake Erie.