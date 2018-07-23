© 2020 WKSU
Ohio Public Libraries to Offer Thousands of Online Skill Courses for Free

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published July 23, 2018 at 7:28 PM EDT
photo of computer with Lynda.com
JO INGLES
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Ohio public library cardholders can access the courses from the comfort of their own homes or at the libraries.

Ohioans who want to learn new job skills will soon have the chance to do that through the state’s public libraries.

The website Lynda.com offers more than 12,000 videos that teach computer skills and software. Now, public library users throughout Ohio can access that website free by simply plugging in their library card number.

Michelle Francis of the Ohio Library Council said this will help Ohioans learn important job skills without leaving their homes.

“We are excited to be the first in the nation to offer this statewide and to ensure there are no barriers as far as access,” she said.

Library cardholders who don’t have personal computers or internet access can use the computers at their local libraries.

The service is part of the job search social network LinkedIn. 

