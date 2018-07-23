Cleveland State University 'Truth and Reconciliation' Forum Examines Glenville Riots

Today marks the 50th anniversary of the Glenville Shootout, and Cleveland State University is hosting a forum to make sense of what happened in the east side neighborhood in 1968.

The Glenville neighborhood exploded in violence on the evening of July 23, 1968, as police traded gunfire with the Black Nationalists of New Libya. The incident continued into the next morning and touched off riots later in the week.

Cleveland State Urban Studies Professor Ronnie Dunn says he hopes the “Truth and Reconciliation” forum begins a much-needed dialogue about police-community relations.

“We need to first identify the facts relative to the case and then have a dialogue where we can at least come to a point where we can find common ground to move forward.”

The forum at Cleveland State begins at 4 p.m. and includes community members and former police officials.