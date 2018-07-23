© 2020 WKSU
Bridge Work On I-77 Near Cleveland Re-scheduled To This Coming Weekend

WKSU | By Kabir Bhatia
Published July 23, 2018 at 4:56 AM EDT
photo of Cleveland Interstate 77 closures
GOOGLE MAPS
The stretch of I-77 between I-480 and I-490 was slated for closure over this past weekend, but that's slated to be moved to this coming weekend due to weather.

The closure of much of I-77 in Cleveland over the weekend was canceled due to weather, and the closures are now slated to take place this coming weekend.

The closures will happen on I-77 between 480 and 490, the five-mile stretch of road that takes cars directly into downtown Cleveland.

The road work is part of several ongoing projects to increase capacity on the expressway. The work now scheduled for this weekend includes installation of concrete bridge beams at Broadway Avenue and steel beams at the Route 21 ramp.

Ohio Department of Transportation Spokeswoman Amanda McFarland says performing the work requires optimal weather.

“With the storms that rolled through and the very heavy rain, the high winds at times, both projects are going to have cranes or multiple cranes working. And it’s just not really safe or conducive during high winds to operate cranes.”

ODOT is meeting with contractors this morning to decide if the road work should take place starting this Friday night.

Kabir Bhatia
Kabir Bhatia joined WKSU as a Reporter/Producer and weekend host in 2010.  He received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Kent State University.  While a Kent student, Bhatia served as a WKSU student assistant, working in the newsroom and for production.
