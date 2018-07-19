Akron Beacon Journal's New Publisher Talks About the Future of the Newspaper

The Akron Beacon Journal’s new president and publisher spoke at the Akron Roundtable Thursday about the newspaper’s future under its new owner, Gatehouse Media.

Bill Albrecht, who filled the role in May, said the newspaper might be a fully-digital product in the future and that editorial page decisions will remain local.

He also said that local news is important to the paper.

“Our franchise is local. Even though Akron and the Beacon Journal are considered more of a metropolitan area or a metropolitan-sized newspaper, what we know from watching our digital traffic and what we know from what we get response to is that people want local information,” Albrecht said.

Gatehouse Media bought the paper earlier this year.

