Morning Headlines: Former Summit County Sheriff Deputies Charged; Ohio to Execute Robert Van Hook

Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, July 18:

Summit County Sheriff deputies accused of providing false information;

Ohio to execute condemned killer Robert Van Hook;

OSU faces new lawsuit over sexual misconduct complaints;

Akron begins Main Street makeover;

Daisy Brand's Wooster plant continues to expand;

City: No evidence of sexual harrassment within Cleveland Police Commission;

Cuyahoga County considers $500,000 loan for mining company;

Two bills in the Senate would delay school start date;

Hue Jackson cuts ribbon on facility for human trafficking victims;

Former Summit County Sheriff deputies accused of providing false information

Three former Summit County Sheriff’s deputies are accused of providing false information to medical staff and investigators about an inmate’s suicide attempt in April. The Beacon Journal reports one employee was fired and two others resigned. They have been charged with falsification and obstruction of justice following a female inmate's suicide attempt. The sheriff's office isn't providing any further details.

Ohio to execute condemned killer Robert Van Hook

Ohio is set to put a condemned killer to death today in what would be the state's first execution in several months. Robert Van Hook was sentenced to die for fatally strangling and stabbing a man after picking him up in a Cincinnati bar in 1985. The 58-year-old Van Hook had no remaining appeals, and Gov. John Kasich rejected his request for clemency. Van Hook’s attorneys say Kasich should have given more weight to Van Hook's military service and his inability to receive care from Veterans Affairs for his mental health and addiction issues after his honorable discharge.

OSU faces new lawsuit amid sexual misconduct complaints

Four former wrestlers say in a new lawsuit that Ohio State University officials ignored repeated complaints about "rampant sexual misconduct" by a now-dead team doctor. A former student also confirmed Tuesday that investigators have documentation about at least one decades-old incident that prompted a complaint. Former student Steve Snyder-Hill said he wrote to a student health center official in the 1990s after being examined by Dr. Richard Strauss, whose behavior is the subject of an independent investigation that began months ago. Ohio State says allegations raised in recent months about Strauss involve male athletes from 14 sports.

Akron begins Main Street makeover

The city of Akron is beginning its Main Street makeover. Officials on Tuesday announced the start of the first phase of the $31 million project that includes renovating buildings along a portion of South Main Street and a new traffic roundabout at Main and Mill. There will be road closures for the next two years, as the Downtown Promenade project is set to be finished in 2020.

Daisy Brand's Wooster plant continues to grow

The Daisy Brand’s Wooster plant is following through on growth plans announced last year. The Beacon Journal reports the plant that makes sour cream will begin making cottage cheese early next year. Last January, Daisy announced plans to expand its Wooster facility, adding about 80 jobs to be able to add cottage cheese production. The company said it hopes to make its Wooster plant its largest facility within five years.

City: No evidence of sexual harrassment within Cleveland Police Commission

Cleveland’s human resources department didn’t find any evidence of sexual harassment with the city's Community Police Commission. The city also said there was no evidence of harassment surrounding the commission’s executive director, Jason Goodrick. He was placed on leave after three female employees accused him of harassment and creating a hostile work environment. Those staff members quit and have sued Goodrick. Cleveland.com reports the investigation determined there is was lack of boundaries between personal and professional lives of the 13-member volunteer commission. It was formed to help to reform the police department.

Cuyahoga County considers $500,000 loan for mining company

Cuyahoga County Council is considering a $500,000 loan to help lure a multinational mining and mineral company, along with as many as 80 jobs. Covia Holdings Corp, which provides sand for use in oil and gas industrial products, has proposed a possible headquarters in Independence. Cleveland.com reports about half the jobs would have salaries of more than $100,000. If the council signs off on the loan, Covia will not have to pay off the debt as long as it creates the jobs it promises.

Two bills in Ohio Senate would delay school start date

State lawmakers are trying to force schools to move back the starting dates for fall semester. Cleveland.com reports that two bill in the Ohio Senate would delay the start of the school year until after Labor Day. Many schools begin sessions in mid-August to provide longer mid-term breaks and an early end to the school year. The bills, backed by tourism and recreation groups, would restrict state funding to districts that start before Labor Day. Most school districts oppose the measures arguing that start dates should be a local decision not imposed by Columbus.

Hue Jackson cuts ribbon on facility for human trafficking victims

Cleveland Browns coach Hue Jackson cut the ribbon Tuesday on a facility to help victims of human trafficking. Jackson's foundation funded the residence in downtown Cleveland that has 12 beds. It will be staffed by The Salvation Army to provide counseling, medical treatment and addiction services.