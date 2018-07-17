Morning Headlines: Akron Searches for Shooting Suspects; Rolling Acres Site Sells for $600,000

Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, July 17:

Akron issues warrants for three shooting suspects

Akron police have issued arrest warrants for three men wanted in a recent rash of shootings. At a news conference Monday, Police Chief Kenneth Ball and Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan asked the public for help finding shooting suspects Kenna Marzette Baker, Bryan Esters and Andre Warren. Cleveland.com reports six people have died in shootings across Akron since July 5th.

Rolling Acres Mall property sells for $600,000

The City of Akron announced it's found a developer to buy the 67-acre Rolling Acres Mall site. The Beacon Journal reports the city is selling the site for $600,000 plus tax breaks. The developer, Romig Road LLC is promising a $100 million development project that would generate $30 million in payroll. The Rolling Acres Mall closed in 2008.

Ben Carson to visit Family Promise of Greater Cleveland

U.S. Housing and Urban Development secretary Ben Carson will be in Cleveland Tuesday visiting Family Promise of Greater Cleveland. The nonprofit receives more than $100,000 from "HUD" and provides temporary housing, job training and rent subsidies. Cleveland.com reports it's Carson's first trip to Cleveland since being appointed HUD secretary by President Trump. Carson visited Columbus, Chillicothe and Lancaster last spring.

Former Cuyahoga County Auditor seeks reduced sentence

Former Cuyahoga County Auditor Frank Russo, who pleaded guilty to bribery in a federal corruption investigation and in 2010 was sentenced in to 22 years in prison, is seeking a reduced sentence. Cleveland.com reports Russo has asked a federal judge for a hearing where to argue for a sentence reduction. The 68-year-old Democrat admitted taking more than $1 million in bribes in exchange for steering county government contracts and hiring political cronies.

Belmont County Republican Party Chairman resigns

The Republican Party Chairman of Belmont County in Southeast Ohio resigned Monday citing President Trump's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Chairman Chris Gagin announced his resignation on Twitter. Cleveland.com reports he's held the post since April 2016. Gagin formerly worked as a staffer to ex-Democratic U.S. Representative Charlie Wilson. He ran for Belmont County commissioner this year, but lost in the Republican Primary. Belmont County historically votes Democratic, but has swung Republican in recent years.

Gov. John Kasich to dedicate wildlife area to Olympian Jesse Owens

Gov. John Kasich plans to dedicate a new state park and wildlife area named for Olympic great Jesse Owens. Two of Owens' daughters are expected to accompany Kasich during Tuesday's dedication in Columbus at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium and later in the day at Miner's Memorial Park in McConnelsville. Kasich announced the creation of the park earlier this year in his final State of the State speech. The new park was created after the Ohio Department of Natural Resources struck a deal last year with American Electric Power to buy a large portion of a 60,000-acre parcel owned by the company.