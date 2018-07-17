Former Ohio State Student Says He Told School Of Alleged Dr. Richard Strauss Molestation

A former Ohio State University student said he warned the school more than 20 years ago about the now-deceased doctor suspected of sexually assaulting dozens of students.

Steve Snyder-Hill called it his insurance policy: a letter he wrote to Ohio State University officials in the mid-1990s after he said Dr. Richard Strauss molested him during an exam at the student health center.

Snyder-Hill could not immediately supply a copy of the letter, but he said both the school and a law firm handling the Strauss investigation told him they have documentation of his complaint.

The law firm handling the investigation interviewed at least 130 people about Strauss. There is no record of Snyder-Hill’s complaint in Strauss’ personnel file that OSU released last month.

