00000174-c556-d691-a376-cdd69ef90000WKSU undertakes a year-long examination of entrepreneurship in Northeast Ohio with a 360-degree look at business creation in the region and examine the resources available to start-ups, the opportunities, and pitfalls in the local business climate. The project includes long-form features as part of WKSU's ongoing Exploradio series as well as entrepreneurship-themed news reports.00000174-c556-d691-a376-cdd69efb0000The Entrepreneurship Beat is produced with generous support from the Burton D. Morgan Foundation. Burton D. Morgan Foundation champions the entrepreneurial spirit, contributes to a robust entrepreneurial ecosystem, and leads in the burgeoning field of entrepreneurship education. Read more about the project HERE.

JumpStart Accepting Applications for Entrepreneur Education Program

Published July 12, 2018 at 5:27 AM EDT
working people
Creative Commons
JumpStart's sixth class of Cleveland Impact entrepreneurs will begin in September.

Cleveland entrepreneurs have a chance to expand both their knowledge and their businesses this fall.

JumpStart is seeking applications for its sixth class of the Core City: Cleveland Impact Program. For 12 weeks, five entrepreneurs will receive one-on-one mentoring from two advisors and compete for a $10,000 cash prize.

Shanelle Johnson is the main business advisor for the program. She says while Core City provides free mentorship to Cleveland business owners, the Impact Program goes a step further in helping businesses grow.

“In our last cohort, we had business owners that had been in business for years, serial entrepreneurs,” Johnson said. “However, the takeaway that we’ve received from each one of them is that they learned something about their business and learned something that they should be doing in their business that they didn’t know about.”

The application deadline is August 3rd. The program begins Sept. 14th.

