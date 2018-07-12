JumpStart Accepting Applications for Entrepreneur Education Program

Cleveland entrepreneurs have a chance to expand both their knowledge and their businesses this fall.

JumpStart is seeking applications for its sixth class of the Core City: Cleveland Impact Program. For 12 weeks, five entrepreneurs will receive one-on-one mentoring from two advisors and compete for a $10,000 cash prize.

Shanelle Johnson is the main business advisor for the program. She says while Core City provides free mentorship to Cleveland business owners, the Impact Program goes a step further in helping businesses grow.

“In our last cohort, we had business owners that had been in business for years, serial entrepreneurs,” Johnson said. “However, the takeaway that we’ve received from each one of them is that they learned something about their business and learned something that they should be doing in their business that they didn’t know about.”

The application deadline is August 3rd. The program begins Sept. 14th.