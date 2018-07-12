Columbus Won't Press Charges Against Stormy Daniels for Alleged Inappropriate Touching

The City of Columbus will not press charges against Stephanie Clifford after police officers arrested her for inappropriate touching at a local strip club Wednesday night. Clifford gained national attention under her stage name Stormy Daniels after suing President Donald Trump.

Ohio law bars any touching between nude or semi-nude dancers and patrons at strip clubs. It even prohibits touching clothing. But Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein says that the law only applies to regular employees of a club, so he will not be pressing charges against Clifford.

Ahead of Klein’s announcement, Clifford’s attorney Michael Avenatti denounced the police on MSNBC.

“It just seems absurd to me that this is something that would require this amount of resources and would result in the arrest of my client,” he said.

According to police affidavits, four officers entered the club and arrested Clifford along with two other women for inappropriate touching. Klein’s office is still reviewing charges against the other performers.