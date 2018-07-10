Morning Headlines: Smucker Sells Baking Brands For $375M; Canton Schools Unveils $2M Hiring Plan

Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, July 10:

J.M. Smucker Co. sells baking business for $375M

The J.M. Smucker Co. is formally backing out of the U.S. baking business with a $375 million deal. The Orrville-based company is selling its iconic brands like Hungry Jack and Pillsbury to private equity firm Brynwood Partners, along with its manufacturing facility in Toledo. The decision is in line with the company’s effort to narrow down its focus to pet food, coffee and snacks. Smucker in May completed its $1.9 billion acquisition of Rachael Ray Dog food maker Ainsworth Pet Nutrition.

Ohio lawmakers react along party lines to Supreme Court nominee

Ohio lawmakers are reacting along party lines to President Trump's pick of Brett Kavanaugh as Supreme Court justice nominee. Democrats, including Congressman Tim Ryan of Niles and Senator Sherrod Brown issued statements expressing concern, especially with Kavanaugh’s past rulings against women’s rights and his views on same-sex marriage. Brown said he'll meet face-to-face with Kavanaugh, while Ryan called on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to wait until after the November mid-term elections to vote on confirmation. Republican Senator Rob Portman, meanwhile, lauded Kavanaugh's background and said he looks forward to meeting with him during the evaluation process.

Canton City Schools plans to spend $2M on hiring

The superintendent of Canton City Schools wants to spend about $2 million on hiring to address learning, behavioral issues and chronic absenteeism. Adrian Allison unveiled a plan to the school board yesterday that would add five deans, 19 teachers, a mental health and wellness director and an assistant principal. The Repository reports board members expressed both support for the plan and concern about the cost.

Macedonia Mayor Migliorini resigns

A Northeast Ohio mayor who was charged with assaulting a woman in Florida has announced he is stepping down from office. Macedonia Mayor Joseph Migliorini said Monday he's resigning effective immediately. Police say Migliorini pulled a woman's hair and slapped her outside of a restaurant in Florida in April. He was charged with misdemeanor battery. Court records show the charge will be dismissed once Migliorini completes a 12-hour anger management course. Migliorini has issued an apology for his conduct. He first served as the city's mayor from 1988 to 2001. He was re-elected in 2015.

Ground broken on $45M East Libery self-driving test center

Officials have broken ground on a $45 million center that will be used to test self-driving vehicles. The 540-acre Transportation Research Center is being built in East Liberty with $25 million from Ohio State University. The facility will feature roads and structures intended to replicate the high-speed intersections, rural roads and urban areas normally encountered by drivers. The first portion is expected to open this fall.

Ohio Supreme Court Justice steps away from ECOT case

Ohio Supreme Court Justice Pat DeWine has stepped aside from a hot-button case over how Ohio calculated funding for a now-defunct online charter school. DeWine filed his recusal in the case of the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow, five months after it was argued. The son of Republican gubernatorial candidate Mike DeWine didn't state a reason and wasn't required to. The unusual move likely means six others who heard the case will either just decide it or reargue it. DeWine was one of three Republican justices who received contributions from ECOT founder Bill Lager.

Early voting underway for Ohio's Aug. 7 special election

Ohio voters can start casting ballots in next month's special election. Early voting for the Aug. 7 special election and 12th District general election begins today. Residents can vote absentee by mail or in person without having to give a reason.

Voters will decide four local issues across seven counties. In central Ohio, they'll also choose a successor to ex-U.S. Rep. Pat Tiberi, who retired in January. The district's been held by a Republican for 35 years, but Democrats see it as an opportunity. Republican state Sen. Troy Balderson, of Zanesville, and Democratic Franklin County Recorder Danny O'Connor are vying for the seat, which represents all or part of Delaware, Franklin, Licking, Marion, Morrow, Muskingum and Richland counties.

Watchdog group seeks ethics review of Rep. Jim Jordan in OSU abuse case

A watchdog group is seeking an ethics review of Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan, arguing that Jordan knew about alleged abuse when he was an assistant Ohio State University wrestling coach. Some ex-wrestlers from the late 1980s and early 1990s say they were groped by team doctor Richard Strauss. Several former wrestlers have said in recent days that Jordan had to have known of the abuse, based on numerous group conversations at the time. Jordan denies that and on Monday, six former Ohio State wrestling coaches defended Jordan in a joint statement . The group Democracy 21 wants to know whether Jordan made false statements.

Secretary of State makes changes to keep voters on the rolls

Ohio's elections chief says he’s making extra efforts to help Ohio voters remain registered after the U.S. Supreme Court upheld the state's stringent practices for removing inactive voters from rolls. Secretary of State Jon Husted directed boards to send an additional reminder to voters 30 to 45 days before they are set to be removed from the rolls. He also made activity at the Bureau of Motor Vehicles count as voter activity under maintenance, as long as the person uses the same address as the one that appears on his or her voter registration. Husted also is updating his website, MyOhioVote.com, so that voters can easily see the confirmation status of their registration.

Suspect in alleged Cleveland terrorist plot to remain in custody

A federal magistrate has ordered the Maple Heights man accused of plotting a terrorist attack in Cleveland on July 4th to remain in custody while his case is pending. Cleveland.com reports Demetrius Pitts has waived his right to a preliminary and detention hearing. The case will now go before a federal grand jury. Pitts is accused of plotting a terrorist attack on downtown Cleveland in the name of al-Qaida.