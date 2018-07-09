@Play Brings Art and Activities to Akron's Neighborhoods throughout July
A project in Akron to connect residents to their neighborhoods is hoping to bring them together through a series of events and activities this month.
@Play was a 2017 Knight Cities Challenge grant winner. Its focus is to provide Akron’s 24 neighborhoods with public art displays, theater productions and events like pool parties.
Mac Love bills himself as @Play’s “chief catalyst” and project leader.
“There is just treasure everywhere in every neighborhood and if we can kind of dust those things off and invest in them a little bit, maybe help transition them to something a little more functional and purposeful for people today, we can building a foundation, a bridge to the future that no other place will ever be able to have,” he said.
Love says the project’s initiatives and ideas come from community feedback.
@Play's July events include:
- Plein Air Painting in the Park: July 9, 5:30p.m. @ Hardesty Park
- Reservoir Park Pool Party: July 13, 4p.m. @ Reservoir Park Community Center
- Perkins Woods Pool Party: July 14, 4p.m. @ Perkins Woods Pool
- Exhibit Opening Reception: July 14, 5p.m. @ 157 S. Main St.