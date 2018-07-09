@Play Brings Art and Activities to Akron's Neighborhoods throughout July

A project in Akron to connect residents to their neighborhoods is hoping to bring them together through a series of events and activities this month.

@Play was a 2017 Knight Cities Challenge grant winner. Its focus is to provide Akron’s 24 neighborhoods with public art displays, theater productions and events like pool parties.

Mac Love bills himself as @Play’s “chief catalyst” and project leader.

“There is just treasure everywhere in every neighborhood and if we can kind of dust those things off and invest in them a little bit, maybe help transition them to something a little more functional and purposeful for people today, we can building a foundation, a bridge to the future that no other place will ever be able to have,” he said.

Love says the project’s initiatives and ideas come from community feedback.

@Play's July events include: