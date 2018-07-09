Morning Headlines: John Brown House Restoration Underway; $75M Settlement Goes to Reduce Pollution

Here are your morning headlines for Monday, July 9:

Hundreds gathered in North Canton Saturday to dedicate a Gold Star memorial to honor the families of fallen U.S. service men and women. The memorial is named after Hershel “Woody” Williams. The 95-year-old is the sole surviving Marine from WWII to wear the Medal of Honor. He started a foundation to help Gold Star families. The memorial is on display in Prince Park.

Ohio will spend the millions it receives from a national settlement over Volkswagen's emissions cheating scandal on technology aimed at reducing air pollution. The Columbus Dispatch reports the state will spend more than half of its $75 million share from a nearly $3 billion settlement on cleaner-running vehicles such as public school buses, public transit buses and freight trucks. The settlement requires states to use the money to reduce the release of nitrogen oxide, a key component of smog, into the atmosphere. The money will be paid out over a 10-year period. Just over $11 million of Ohio's settlement will be spent on charging stations and infrastructure for electric vehicles.

First responders have recovered a body during a search for a 13-year-old boy who went missing while swimming in Lake Erie off a Cleveland beach. The Cleveland Metroparks Marine Patrol Unit recovered the body Sunday evening. Officials are waiting for the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office to determine whether the body is that of the missing boy. Police say the boy disappeared beneath the waves while swimming off of Edgewater Beach Friday evening. His name has not been released.

A funeral will be held this week for a veteran Cleveland police officer who died after collapsing during a fitness run in extreme heat. Patrolman Vu Nguyen died Friday after five days of being on life support. He was trying to complete a timed 1.5-mile run as part of a fitness test for officers seeking to become K9 handlers. The high temperature was 93 degrees in Cleveland on Monday, when he collapsed. The head of the Cleveland Police Patrolmen's Association said Nguyen had no known pre-existing medical conditions. Services will be Wednesday at the Chambers Funeral Home in Cleveland with the funeral Thursday morning.

Today is the last day to register to vote or update registration information for Ohio’s Aug. 7 special election. There are a handful of local issues on the ballot in the region. Among them, Green Local Schools is asking for levy for safety and security expenses. Stark County is asking for a school levy for safety, security and mental health services for a consortium of districts.

Also, voters in the state’s 12th Congressional District will elect a new representative to complete the remainder of the term of Republican Congressman Pat Tiberi, who retired earlier this year. Competing to succeed Tiberi in Congress are state Sen. Troy Balderson, a Zanesville Republican, and Franklin County Recorder Danny O'Connor, a Columbus Democrat. The 12th District includes Richland and Muskingum counties.

The Summit County Historical Society will complete its $375,000 restoration of the John Brown House this month. A $250,000 state grant is helping to upgrade the exterior of the abolitionist’s house. A new parking lot will be built on Diagonal Road, and through a separate $400,000 state grant, the house will be made handicapped-accessible. The restoration of the nearly 200-year-old home is a part of the society’s strategic plan for its centennial in 2024 as well as the city of Akron’s bicentennial in 2025.