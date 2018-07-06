© 2020 WKSU
Cleveland Plain Dealer Staff Holds Rally for Capital Gazette Shooting Victims

WKSU | By Nick Castele
Published July 6, 2018 at 5:40 AM EDT
plain_dealer.jpg
John Petkovic
/
The Plain Dealer
Vigil at The Plain Dealer for the five journalists murdered at the Capital Gazette

Staff of the Cleveland Plain Dealer held a rally for local journalism Thursday night outside the newspaper’s production facility in Brooklyn. The rally honored the five employees of the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland who were shot to death last week.

Wendy McManamon is with the Plain Dealer guild.

“We felt it was the only thing we could do to honor these journalists as they—it could have been any of us,” she said.

Newsrooms around the country Thursday held a moment of silence for the journalists at 2:33 p.m. – the time when the gunman attacked the Capital Gazette’s newsroom.

