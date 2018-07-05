© 2020 WKSU
Advocates Continue Protests Against Immigration Policy in Columbus

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published July 5, 2018 at 4:31 PM EDT
photo of immigration protests
JO INGLES
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
There were two separate protests -- one at the Statehouse and another at a building being used by ICE.

Protests against current immigration policies continue around the Ohio Statehouse. While Ohio doesn’t set immigration policy, activists say it still has a lot to lose because of it.

Children demonstrated at the statehouse as part of an effort started by Dr. Martin Luther King in 1964 and reborn under the leadership of the Children’s Defense Fund. This was just one group protesting on this hot July day. A block away, a different group of activists entered the building being used by Immigration and Customs Enforcement

They sang songs and stayed in the hallway there until they were asked to leave after 15 minutes. They had wanted to stay for 33 minutes – one minute for every child they say has been removed from immigrant parents in Ohio since the zero-tolerance policy began.

Both groups say they’ll continue to wage peaceful protests until the policy changes.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
