Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter Still Awaiting Results From Deadly Dog Disease

The Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter is still waiting for test results to determine what killed five dogs last month.

Samples of the unknown respiratory illness were sent to state labs which have yet to identify the disease. Five dogs sent from the city kennel to a Valley View dog shelter died of the illness.

A city spokesperson said the kennel has revisited its cleaning protocols as a precaution. This includes disinfecting the kennel and the animal control officer’s truck. He says no other dogs have died.

The county is keeping a close eye on the dogs currently within their care. The Valley View facility and one in Parma remain closed.