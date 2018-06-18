Morning Headlines: KSU Plans for 50th Anniversary of May 4; Three Shot in East Cleveland Altercation

Here are your morning headlines for Monday, June 18:

Kent State to commemorate 50th anniversary of May 4;

Two officers, one man shot in East Cleveland altercation;

Historic site to celebrate life of prominent Ohio black poet Paul Laurence;

City of Rittman aims to turn 210 acres into a wildlife preserve;

Cincinnati Rep. Bill Seitz cleared in sexual harassment investigation;

Hamilton County's overdose death rate declines;

Canton's SWAP collected 33,000 used syringes, distributed 43,000 new ones;

Ohio's education system expected to take in 30,000 Puerto Ricans affected by hurricanes by 2020;

Kent State to commemorate 50th anniversary of May 4

Kent State University is planning a series of events next year to commemorate the 50 years since Ohio National Guard members fatally shot four students and wounded nine on campus. The violence happened during student protests of the Vietnam War on May 4, 1970. The school says its commemoration will start in the fall of 2019 and continue until the actual anniversary in 2020. Kent State says it wants to reflect on the impact of the shootings and inspire pursuit of peaceful conflict resolution and freedom of expression. Federal officials designated the site as a National Historic Landmark last year. They said the shootings helped change public opinion about the Vietnam War and led to changes in military policy for civil disturbances.

Two officers, one man shot in East Cleveland altercation

A man was shot and two officers were injured after police responded to a fight between a man and woman in an East Cleveland street yesterday. The officers apparently were injured in a struggle with the male suspect. The Bureau of Criminal Investigation says the suspect who was shot by police, and the injured officers were hospitalized. WEWS reports the woman who was involved in the altercation was hospitalized in critical condition. The suspect’s condition is not known, the officers injuries are non-life threatening. WJW reports police body cam footage of the incident has been released.

Historic site to celebrate life of prominent Ohio black poet Paul Laurence

The life and work of a prominent black poet born in Ohio in the 19th century will be celebrated next weekend, to honor his birthday. The Paul Laurence Dunbar House Historic Site will host poetry readings, storytelling, music and tours of Dunbar's home in Dayton on June 23rd. The poet completed his final works there before his death in 1906. The son of former slaves was born in Dayton on June 27, 1872.

City of Rittman aims to turn 210 acres into a wildlife preserve

The City of Rittman wants to turn 210 acres that used to be part of the Caraustar-Rittman Paperboard company into a wildlife preserve. The Akron Beacon Journal reports the city applied for a grant from Clean Ohio Conservation Fund for the project. Urban Renewals II, the company that bought the former paperboard site in 2013, promises a matching grant for the project. The nature preserve is part of the company's larger 300-acre brownfield revitalization. Officials says ponds, wetlands, meadows, shrub and young woods are planned to provide a home for mammal, reptile and bird species. Seven miles of trails are also planned.

Cincinnati Rep. Bill Seitz cleared in sexual harassment investigation

One of Ohio’s most powerful lawmakers has been quietly cleared in a sexual-harassment probe conducted by an outside law firm where he had worked for 36 years, according to a report obtained by The Associated Press. Republican state Rep. Bill Seitz, of Cincinnati, was investigated after a female House employee complained in January about statements he made that had worsened an already-hostile work environment at the Statehouse.

Hamilton County's overdose death rate declines

A hard-hit Ohio county that expanded availability of naloxone during the opioid epidemic has seen a decline overdose deaths. Hamilton County's program of increasing overdose antidote availability and quick response for addiction treatment started last fall, the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Public health officials increased distribution of the overdose-reversing Narcan nasal spray by 375 percent over a seven-month period. Hamilton County coroner's reports show a 34 percent drop in overdose deaths in the first five months of 2018 compared to the same period last year.

Canton's SWAP collected 33,000 used syringes, distributed 43,000 new ones

A Canton needle exchange program called SWAP has distributed 43,000 new syringes and collected almost 33,000 used ones in nearly a year of operation. The Repository reports the needle exchange program saw monthly visits grow from 15 to 123 by this May. Program officials say even though the program is growing, the budget is tight. The program reportedly has enough syringes to continue operations for at least one more year.

Ohio's education system expected to take in 30,000 Puerto Ricans affected by hurricanes by 2020

At least 600 Puerto Rican children displaced from hurricanes Irma and Maria have enrolled in Ohio schools since September 2017, according to the State Department of Education. The Akron Beacon Journal reports about 300 have enrolled in the Cleveland Metropolitan School District, 130 in Lorain, 38 in Maple Heights and four in Akron. The state has applied for a one-time federal grant to assist schools who have enrolled the students. Researchers say Ohio could take in 30,000 Puerto Ricans by 2020.