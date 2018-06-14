Massillon Considers a New Policy to Find More Police Recruits

The Massillon Police Department is considering accepting new recruits who have not yet attended a police academy. Police Chief Keith Moser says he is looking into the policy, which he says would give the new recruits a lower starting wage but pay for their training.

Moser says candidates would still be required to pass background checks, the Civil Service exam and the department’s other requirements.

“I think we’ve got a pretty good process down right now to where we’re hiring the right kind of people, we just need to find more of them,” he said.

Massillon City Council would be required to approve the change.