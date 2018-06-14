© 2020 WKSU
Massillon Considers a New Policy to Find More Police Recruits

Published June 14, 2018 at 5:02 PM EDT
police_state_troopers_lights_cruiser_-_rob_byron_shutterstock.jpg
ROB BYRON
/
SHUTTERSTOCK
Candidates would still be required to pass department requirements, as well as background checks and the Civil Service exam.

The Massillon Police Department is considering accepting new recruits who have not yet attended a police academy. Police Chief Keith Moser says he is looking into the policy, which he says would give the new recruits a lower starting wage but pay for their training.

Moser says candidates would still be required to pass background checks, the Civil Service exam and the department’s other requirements.

“I think we’ve got a pretty good process down right now to where we’re hiring the right kind of people, we just need to find more of them,” he said.

Massillon City Council would be required to approve the change.

Tags

CommunityMassillon Police Departmentpolice trainingrecruiting
