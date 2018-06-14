© 2020 WKSU
LGBTQ Community Plans "Big Gay Dance Party" for Pence's Columbus Visit

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published June 14, 2018 at 5:38 PM EDT
photo of the Columbus Renaissance
JO INGLES
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Pence is scheduled to promote a new federal tax reform plan.

Vice President Mike Pence is set to visit Columbus Friday to tout the new federal tax reform plan, but there will be attention on something else outside the venue.

Advocates for the LGBTQ community plan to hold a protest outside the Columbus Renaissance. It’s being billed as the “Big Gay Dance Party” and it’s meant to draw attention to Pence’s stand on issues affecting that community. 

Advocates for the Affordable Health Care Act are also planning to be outside the hotel. They’ll be talking about how they feel the program’s existence, including coverage of pre-existing conditions, is threatened under the current Republican leadership at the state and national levels.

CommunityVice President Mike PenceLGBTQaffordable care actPreexisting conditionsMike Pence
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
