Canton Residents Suggest Hall of Fame Options Ranging from Sidewalks to a First Ladies Connection

There was a second public input session Tuesday on development around the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton. It is part of a federally funded study to find ways to maximize the benefits to the community of the $800 milllion Hall of Fame Village project.

Credit TIM RUDELL / WKSU / WKSU H. Paul Schwitzgebel of Canton

People moved in groups of a dozen or so among maps and project plans arrayed in the cafeteria of the former Timken High School as consultants asked and answered questions about what might be best for Canton as a whole.

Paul Schwitzgebel of Canton says he has an idea for those who accompany hall of fame visitors but aren’t into football.

“I believe we have a unique opportunity with the First Ladies Library. A convenient shuttle between the library and Hall of Fame would provide opportunities for everyone in the family to be engaged in something of interest.”

Credit TIM RUDELL / WKSU / WKSU Chuck and Beth Goodchild of Canton

Chuck and Beth Goodchild were among the residents attending. Their house is one street over from the project site.

“Where we live there’s no sidewalks, no curbs. So to get anywhere around us to the Hall of Fame Village, I think they need to improve the infrastructure around there. Not necessarily what the Hall of Fame is doing. I’d like to see improvements all through Canton.”

Results of the study and suggestions for specific projects and sources of funding will be included in a report for local planners next year.