Portman Touts His STOP Act During Columbus Roundtable

A measure to crackdown on the shipment of opioids from China is moving its way through Congress. Republican U.S. Senator Rob Portman touts this provision as a key tool in the fight against the drug epidemic.

Hundreds of addiction treatment and recovery professionals looked on at a conference in Columbus as Portman discussed the STOP Act, which requires the U.S. Postal Service to track fentanyl coming into the U.S.

Portman says it will “begin to stop some of this poison, at the very least, by reducing the supply, it’s going to increase the cost, which is one of our big issues right now. This stuff is not only 50 times more powerful than heroin, it is incredibly inexpensive,” Portman said.

The STOP Act is also supported by Democratic U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown. Portman also told the conference that Congress is working on a new wave of funding for addiction and recovery services.