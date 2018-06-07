The Cavs Are On The Brink of Being Swept After Game 3 Loss

The Cavs returned to home court Wednesday night for Game 3 of the NBA Finals, but they didn’t get the advantage they had hoped, losing to Golden State, 110-102.

They are now on the brink of being swept out of the NBA Finals, down 0-3 in the series.

Cavs coach Tyronn Lue says the team was unable to maintain the lead they had going into halftime.

"You know, (Golden State) is gonna make runs. That's what this team does. To be up six at the half to 13 in that first half," Lue says. "But they're going to make runs and we understand that. I guess, in the third quarter, I think the transition hurt us and we took a couple of bad shots. And they got it early in transition and won that quarter by eight. We've been doing pretty good in the third quarter but tonight, we weren't that good."

LeBron James says the Cavs have to leave this one behind and focus on the must-win Game 4.

"I mean it's definitely a tough loss and we had our chances. But we have another opportunity on Friday to win at our home floor," James says. "We've been pretty good throughout the post season, so that's a good thing for us that we have another opportunity to extend the series but we have to come out and we have to play 48 minutes."

Game 4 will be Friday night in Cleveland.