Community
The Entrepreneur Beat
00000174-c556-d691-a376-cdd69ef90000WKSU undertakes a year-long examination of entrepreneurship in Northeast Ohio with a 360-degree look at business creation in the region and examine the resources available to start-ups, the opportunities, and pitfalls in the local business climate. The project includes long-form features as part of WKSU's ongoing Exploradio series as well as entrepreneurship-themed news reports.00000174-c556-d691-a376-cdd69efb0000The Entrepreneurship Beat is produced with generous support from the Burton D. Morgan Foundation. Burton D. Morgan Foundation champions the entrepreneurial spirit, contributes to a robust entrepreneurial ecosystem, and leads in the burgeoning field of entrepreneurship education. Read more about the project HERE.

Kent State Streamlines Innovation With a New Hub

Published June 7, 2018 at 10:46 PM EDT
J.R. Campbell
www.kent.edu
J.R. Campbell is overseeing development of Kent State's Design Innovation Initiative.

Kent State University is launching a new initiative to streamline innovation across disciplines.

The Board of Trustees yesterday  approved $44 million to renovate the now-empty Art Building into the Design Innovation Hub. The hub will be complete with a dining hall and open, collaborative spaces.

J.R. Campbell is stepping down as head of Kent State’s nationally ranked fashion school to lead the project. He says he wants the hub to support innovation across departments.

“This initiative hopefully helps to break down a lot of the academic silos that exist within the university, and really creates a layer that allows us to connect across the disciplines in more meaningful way for both faculty and for students,” he says.

Campbell says he hopes to establish a Design Innovation Fellowship, open to students at Kent State and across the nation, to supplement their coursework.

The Design Innovation Hub is to open in 2020.

