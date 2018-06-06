Ohio Sheriffs Criticize GOP Gubernatorial Candidate DeWine For Expired Body Armor

Ohio sheriffs are criticizing the Republican candidate for governor over expired body armor. They spoke on a call organized by Democrat Richard Cordray’s campaign.

A Bureau of Criminal Investigation officer has filed a labor grievance alleging more than 50 agents are using expired bulletproof vests.

Attorney General Mike Dewine oversees the agency, and Ottawa County Sheriff Stephen Levorchick says providing adequate safety gear is a fundamental responsibility.

“Asking these men and women to go out and do the job they do every single day and not providing them the equipment to do it safely so that they can return home to their office is an asinine request by any executive in law enforcement,” he said.

A Dewine spokesman says the agency has spent $137,000 on vests since he took office with bulk orders in 2011, 2012 and 2014. Their most recent order was for 18 vests in May and the office plans for every agent to have a new vest or a vest fitting by the end of June.