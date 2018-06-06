Morning Headlines: FDA Recalls Heart Failure Device; ComDoc to Bring 250 New Jobs to Stark County

Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, June 6:

FDA recalls device for heart failure

The Food and Drug Administration recalled a device that's used at Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals to help those with heart failure. Doctors who have patients with the HeartMate 3 Left Ventricular Device, made by the global pharmaceutical company Abbott, reported issues of low blood flow and clotting. There have been three reported deaths and 32 reported malfunctions of the device nationwide. There have been no reports locally

ComDoc to bring 250 new jobs to Stark County

Stark County is expecting about 250 jobs with ComDoc's new facility. The office equipment business broke ground in Jackson Township this week. Founded in Akron in 1955, ComDoc operates four office equipment sales and serving facilities that move to the new Jackson location next year.

Akron's Rubber Bowl demolition began Tuesday

Demolition of Akron's Rubber Bowl began Tuesday. The stadium on Akron’s south side was built in 1940 and hosted University of Akron football games until 2008. The dilapidated stadium failed to attract enough investors to give it a second life. The city estimates the demolition will cost around $200,000 and will include just the most dangerous areas of the stadium. The city says it's trying to find additional money to complete the demolition.

Five dogs died from respiratory illness

A respiratory illness infected and killed five stray dogs over the last few weeks at the Cuyahoga Community Animal Shelter. The shelter in Valley View will be closed today as the staff tests the other animals for the illness. In a press release, the shelter says the source of the illness has been identified, but has not been disclosed.

Ohio House to vote on new speaker today

The paralyzed Ohio House is ready to vote on a new speaker. The vote follows weeks of stalemate during which GOP representatives failed to agree on a successor to former Republican Speaker Cliff Rosenberger. Rosenberger resigned last month amid an FBI investigation. House Finance Chairman Ryan Smith, a Gallia County Republican, is the leading speaker candidate. A faction led by former Speaker Larry Householder opposes Smith in favor of term-limited Rep. Andy Thompson, of Marietta. Householder aspires to be speaker next year, as does Smith. Democratic Leader Fred Strahorn also is running. If no candidate wins a majority of those present after 10 rounds of voting, the one with the most votes on the 11th vote wins

Over 100 workers arrested at landscaping company

More than 100 workers at an Ohio gardening and landscaping company were arrested Tuesday when about 200 federal officers descended on the business and carried out one of the largest workplace immigration raids in recent years. The 114 arrests occurred at two locations of Corso's Flower & Garden Center, one in Sandusky and another in nearby Castalia. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said it expected criminal charges including identity theft and tax evasion. No criminal charges were filed against the company, but the employer is under investigation, authorities said.

Ohio to miss Sept. 8 deadline to sell medical marijuana

Ohio says medical marijuana won't be available for sale by the Sept. 8 deadline. Department of Commerce policy adviser Mark Hamlin said Tuesday that several cultivators have experienced inspection delays that make it impossible to have product on the shelves on the date set by Ohio's 2016 medical marijuana law. Hamlin said the state worked aggressively to meet the deadline and is disappointed on behalf of patients at the delay. He says the state is not technically out of compliance with the law. He said it called for having the program itself in place by Sept. 8. Hamlin couldn't say exactly when sales will begin, other than as soon as possible. Ohio has licensed 25 large and small growers and on Monday awarded 56 dispensary licenses.

Frontier Airlines resumes flights from Cleveland to San Diego

Frontier Airlines is resuming flights from Cleveland Hopkins to San Diego. Cleveland.com reports the airline tried the San Diego route last year, but the service ended after five months. It will resume in August, running twice a week. Meanwhile, Frontier is reducing travel from Cleveland to Seattle and Phoenix. Phoenix will become seasonal ending in August, while Seattle will take a hiatus, resuming next spring.

Akron TV technicians join strike over unfair labor practices

About 300 union workers in Akron are joining a strike by 14,000 TV repair technicians or equipment installers. Members of the Communications Workers of America are picketing AT&T for unfair labor practices in Ohio and four other states. The union is protesting AT&T sidestepping negotiations with leadership and directly contacting members.