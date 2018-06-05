Canton Bans Airbnb Rentals in Single-Family Neighborhoods

Canton City Council has voted to ban online housing rentals in single-family neighborhoods, a move that many say will make Airbnb nearly impossible in the city. Now, only multi-family residences with conditional use permits can be rented online.

John Mariol II was the only council member to vote against the proposal. He believes a better idea would be to focus the restrictions only on conditional-use permits.

“The solution to this was really already on our books and quite frankly working great in multiple home occupations. My feeling is using Airbnb as a conditional-use permit makes a lot more sense than a zone change,” he said.

Mariol says Canton only had nine Airbnb locations before the ordinance.