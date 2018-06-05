© 2020 WKSU
Canton Bans Airbnb Rentals in Single-Family Neighborhoods

Published June 5, 2018 at 6:49 PM EDT
photo of downtown Canton, Ohio
TIM RUDELL
/
WKSU
The move is expected to effectively ban Airbnb in most parts of the city and takes effect shortly before the Pro Football Hall of Fame festival attracts tens of thousands to Canton.

Canton City Council has voted to ban online housing rentals in single-family neighborhoods, a move that many say will make Airbnb nearly impossible in the city. Now, only multi-family residences with conditional use permits can be rented online.

John Mariol II was the only council member to vote against the proposal. He believes a better idea would be to focus the restrictions only on conditional-use permits.

“The solution to this was really already on our books and quite frankly working great in multiple home occupations. My feeling is using Airbnb as a conditional-use permit makes a lot more sense than a zone change,” he said.

Mariol says Canton only had nine Airbnb locations before the ordinance.

