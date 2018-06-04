© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Community

Poor People's Campaign Stages a Die-In at Ohio's Statehouse

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published June 4, 2018 at 10:01 PM EDT
photo of Poor People's Campaign Die-In
JO INGLES
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
The campaign is based around Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Clergy members and advocates for the poor from around the state converged at the Statehouse Monday for what’s being called a “die in."

This event was the third weekly protest for these activists, and the most dramatic so far. 

As some drummed or carried signs, others laid down on the pavement in front of the building, some even blocking doors. Advocates are demonstrating against environmental, health and tax policies they say are killing poor people.

It’s part of a 40-day long campaign, based on civil disobedience modeled after Dr. Martin Luther King’s campaign 50 years ago. 

CommunityDie-InOhio StatehouseprotestsThe Poor People's Campaign
