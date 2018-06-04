LeBron's Hometown Fans Have Hope for the Cavs' Return to the Q

The Cavs are down 2-0 in the NBA Finals after a loss at Golden State. But fans in Akron didn’t seem too concerned about the team’s chances when they return home for game three on Wednesday.

They were glued to TV screens at Mr. Zub’s in Akron’s Highland Square for the first three quarters of last night’s game. But they began losing interest as Golden State widened their lead in the fourth.

The fact that the Cavs have yet to win a game in the finals didn’t get University of Akron student Mike Schultz down. He says the Cavs have been playing good defense, but they’re up against a tough opponent.

“It’s The Warriors, man! It’s probably the most stacked team that’s ever existed. If you put this team against the ‘90s [Chicago] Bulls or the ‘90s [Utah] Jazz – those teams that were going to the Finals every year – they’d blow them out.”

Schultz says he’s not sure the Cavs can win the championship, but he believes they can win one if not both of their games at The Q this week.