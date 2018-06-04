The Cleveland Cavaliers lost to the Golden State Warriors last night at Oakland in Game 2 of the NBA Finals, 122-103.

LeBron James made 29 points compared to his 51 points in Game 1, but the Golden State Warrior’s Steph Curry broke an NBA Finals record by making nine 3-point shots.

Cavs' coach Tyronn Lue says the game could have gone better if they started out stronger early on in the game.

"You know, I just didn't think we started the game like we needed to start. I think not being physical enough, they scored, I think, eight in a row to start the game so you know, we can't start the game like that," Lue says. "With that being said, we still, you know, we fall back at the end of the quarter being down four, which was good for us, but we gotta start the game better. Be more physical, bring the physicality and we didn't do that tonight."

The next game is at the Q, but James says even though it can be viewed as an advantage, the team has to keep their focus.

Cavs Lose to Warriors in Game 2 of NBA Finals, Return to Cleveland Down 0-2 LeBron James' advice for Game 3 Listen • 0:13

"Just because we are going home doesn't mean we can relax," James says. "This is the last team in the world that you want to relax against. They've proven they could win on someone else's floor, you know no matter if it's through adversity as people may call it, when they were going through the Rockets series, or whatever the case may be."

Game 3 will be Wednesday night in Cleveland with Golden State leading the series 2-0.