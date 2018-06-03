© 2020 WKSU
Community
The Entrepreneur Beat
00000174-c556-d691-a376-cdd69ef90000WKSU undertakes a year-long examination of entrepreneurship in Northeast Ohio with a 360-degree look at business creation in the region and examine the resources available to start-ups, the opportunities, and pitfalls in the local business climate. The project includes long-form features as part of WKSU's ongoing Exploradio series as well as entrepreneurship-themed news reports.00000174-c556-d691-a376-cdd69efb0000The Entrepreneurship Beat is produced with generous support from the Burton D. Morgan Foundation. Burton D. Morgan Foundation champions the entrepreneurial spirit, contributes to a robust entrepreneurial ecosystem, and leads in the burgeoning field of entrepreneurship education. Read more about the project HERE.

Cleveland MidTown Co-Working Space Opens Its Doors

Published June 3, 2018 at 10:16 PM EDT
the midtown tech hive building
DigitalC
/
Instagram.com
The MidTown Tech Hive will host its grand opening in September.

A non-profit tech company is launching a new co-working space in Cleveland’s MidTown neighborhood.
DigitalC has created The MidTown Tech Hive. It includes rentable working space with individual desks and offices for up to eight people, as well as the usual necessities such as WiFi and printers.
 
Adam King is the director of marketing and outreach for DigitalC. He says the space is different than other co-working facilities because it tries to help empower communities that would otherwise be ignored. 
This includes extending the building’s WiFi network to the surrounding neighborhood, free of charge.
 
“If someone wants to literally just play video games on it, I want them to play video games on it,” he says. “If someone wants to start a new job or business, I want to help them start a new business. If I can put people on the same playing field as people who are more advantaged, that’s how I know I’ve done a worthwhile thing.”

 
The building is already open to the public, but its official grand opening will be in September.
 

