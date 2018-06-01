Three Akron Parks Will Get Upgrades Based on Proposals from the Communities Around Them

The city of Akron has announced the winners of the Akron Parks Challenge.

Cadillac Triangle Park in Southwest Akron, Chestnut Ridge in Kenmore and Reservoir Park in Goodyear Heights were chosen from 69-applicants. The decisions were based on community outreach.

Bridgete Ambrisco is the project manager at the Akron Parks Collaborative.

“So were gonna spend the summer talking to neighbors, engaging the community around their parks, figuring out what they wanna do and then by spring, spend up to a $100,000 per park on improvements that the neighbors themselves decided they want and they would use.”

Ambrisco says the city will determine the specific improvements by the end of the year and begin work in the spring.

The city will bring back the challenge next year for the other parks.

