Local Group Plans Year-Round Market for Downtown Akron

The lease for Akron’s proposed year-round farmers’ market has been signed.

Countryside Conservancy, which holds seasonal markets near Highland Square, is looking to open the new market beneath the Northside Market. Tracy Emrick, the conservancy’s executive director, says the idea is to give Akron its own smaller version of Cleveland’s West Side Market.

She hopes the project will add to Downtown Akron’s revitalization.

“We just love what’s happening in downtown right now and we just feel really grateful that we’re able to step and get this project going and – hopefully – be a contributor to the growth of downtown,” she said.

Emrick hopes to have the market open by late July.