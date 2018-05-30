Cleveland Police Pledge All Officers Will Do Community Policing

The City of Cleveland released its plan for community- and problem-oriented policing Tuesday. The proposal is one of the requirements of the federal consent decree and open for public comment.

According to the plan, all officers will engage in some type of community policing. In fact, an average of 20 percent of each officer’s time will go toward it.

Commander Johnny Johnson from the Cleveland Police Department says community- and problem-oriented policing includes activities like walking or biking on a beat, but can also be done while responding to calls for service, for example, at traffic accidents.

“That accident happens because maybe the light doesn’t work properly or maybe there needs to be a stop sign. And as an officer, you take the initiative and get that problem fixed, that also qualifies for your 20 percent,” he said.

The city will also change the staffing levels in its five districts based on volume of calls at each district, so areas like the 2nd district on the near west side and the 4th in southeastern Cleveland will have more patrol officers. Johnson says that change and the 20 percent rule will take effect once the police department is fully staffed.