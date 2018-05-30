A Second Women-Only Addiction Treatment Facility Opens in Stark County

Stark County is doubling its capacity for treating women dealing with drug or alcohol addiction. CommQuest Services has opened a second residential treatment facility with 17 beds for women.

Treatment at Deliverance House II lasts three to four months and includes counseling and job training. Conquest spokesman Mike Garcar says another focus is post-care treatment.

“The whole goal of after-care is for them to continue building upon those coping skills they’ve established during treatment. Women continue to go to outpatient counseling. Some cases they may continue on a medication-assisted treatment plan; they might receive Suboxone, methadone, Vivitrol, depending if they’re addicted to opiates.”

The majority of patients admitted are Medicaid eligible. The facility partners with local boards to assist women who don’t have private insurance.