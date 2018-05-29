Morning Headlines: GM Recalls Thousands of Chevy Cruzes; Cavs to Face Warriors in NBA Finals

Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, May 29:

GM recalls thousands of Chevy Cruzes;

Setbacks push Akron sewer project completion date to Labor Day;

John Glenn Navy helmet to be auctioned;

Cedar Point power outage leaves riders stranded;

Wayne County teen drowns over holiday weekend;

Akron could soon have a year-round fresh food market;

Cavs to face Golden State Warriors in NBA Finals;

GM recalls thousands of Chevy Cruzes

General Motors is recalling almost 112,000 Chevrolet Cruzes. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says certain vehicles could leak fuel and catch fire after a crash. The recall covers 2016 through 2018 Chevy Cruze LS models with a gas engine and tire inflator kit. Customers affected by the recall can have the issue fixed for free at a dealer. The Cruze is made at GM’s complex in Lordstown. Owners can get more information on the recall at safercar.gov.

Setbacks push Akron sewer project completion date to Labor Day

A massive sewer project in Akron is expected to be completed around Labor Day. The tunnel boring machine nicknamed Rosie is creating a nearly mile-long tunnel to reduce sewer overflow into local waterways. Officials originally estimated the project would be complete by the end of May. But Rosie has had trouble mining through rock and soil, pushing the completion date back. The more than $180 million dollar project is part of an agreement reached in a lawsuit brought by the U.S. EPA.

John Glenn Navy helmet to be auctioned

The helmet John Glenn wore during his history-making transcontinental flight is being sold. The late astronaut and U.S senator made the first supersonic transcontinental flight on July 16, 1957. Glenn dubbed the mission "Project Bullet," because he flew faster than a bullet from a .45-caliber pistol. The record-setting flight helped land him a spot in NASA's Mercury program. The U.S. Navy helmet he wore on the flight will be auctioned Thursday. It's gold with "J.H. Glenn" penned on the right side. Bidding will begin at $100,000. Glenn died in 2016.

Cedar Point power outage leaves riders stranded

A power outage at Cedar Point amusement park left riders stranded on some of its roller coasters and other rides for about two hours. A spokesman for the park in Sandusky says the park lost power Monday afternoon when a car hit a utility pole. Photos shared on social media by people at the park along Lake Erie show riders stuck on a train going up the 300-foot-tall Millennium Force roller coaster. Park employees helped people off of the rides. Crews were able to restore power within about two hours.

Wayne County teen drowns over holiday weekend

Crews have recovered the body of a Wayne County teen who drowned over the Memorial Day weekend. A woman identified the boy as her 13-year-old son Gavin Griffith. WKYC reports Griffith was swimming in Chippewa Creek in Rittman on Sunday afternoon when he went under water. Dozens of Rittman police, fire and EMS workers responded to the scene. His body was found near a dam on Monday.

Akron could soon have a year-round fresh food market

An Akron developer and a Peninsula-based nonprofit are teaming up to open a year-round fresh food market. The Cuyahoga Valley Countryside Conservancy and developer Joel Testa are planning to lease space in a parking garage under the Northside Marketplace. Crains reports local grocers and farmers are backing the project. Testa says they’re planning a 10,000 square-foot space that could hold up to 60 vendors. An opening date has not been set.

Cavs to face Golden State Warriors in NBA Finals

The NBA Finals are set. The Cavs will face the Golden State Warriors for the fourth consecutive year. The Warriors beat the Rockets in game 7 last night. The Cavs won the Eastern Conference Finals in seven games over the Celtics. Game 1 of the Finals is Thursday in Oakland.