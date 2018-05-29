© 2020 WKSU
Highland Square Merchants Bring In Extra Security For Summer

WKSU | By Kabir Bhatia
Published May 29, 2018 at 5:25 AM EDT
photo of Highland Square
KABIR BHATIA
/
WKSU
Highland Square hosts several events during the summer, along with being a popular night spot throughout the year.

With summer approaching, merchants in Akron’s Highland Square are hiring extra security for the popular neighborhood.

Highland Square’s growing number of bars and restaurants now have 12 more hours of police presence each week, as most of the neighborhood’s merchants have pitched in to hire an off-duty officer on foot patrol.

Brandon Tyler Miller moved to Highland Square three years ago and says neighbors look out for each other, but with more visitors during the summer months, the extra security will help.

“If someone’s up to no good, it’s a community base; we watch everything. But it’s very, very challenging in this area because [if] you go two blocks this way, it’s really nice. If you go two blocks this way, it’s really bad. That’s the gist of Akron, too.”

Miller adds that there is already at least one police cruiser in the area on Friday and Saturday nights, and he feels that the officers respond quickly when needed.

CommunityHighland SquareBrandon Tyler MillerAkron PoliceSecurity
Kabir Bhatia
Kabir Bhatia joined WKSU as a Reporter/Producer and weekend host in 2010.  He received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Kent State University.  While a Kent student, Bhatia served as a WKSU student assistant, working in the newsroom and for production.
See stories by Kabir Bhatia
