Officials Defend Deputy Who Fatally Shot Businessman on I-90

A man was shot and killed by a Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s deputy last night, after crashing his car on Interstate 90 near West Boulevard. The Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s office says the deputy is a veteran of the police force with more than 25 years of service.

According to video footage and eyewitnesses, 33-year-old Brett Luengo, a businessman from Westlake, began attacking people who stopped to help him after he crashed his car. The Cuyahoga County sheriff says Luengo also charged toward Sgt. Kevin Campbell after he arrived at the scene.

County Executive Armond Budish said the deputy, who shot Luengo once in the lower chest, acted appropriately.

"This is a difficult day for all of us, but I am very grateful to our deputy who responded and who helped citizens who themselves were in danger. Our safety officers do not come into service to take lives, but to save them, and I know our deputy responded appropriately," Budish said.

Sgt. Campbell has been placed on mandatory leave as protocol requires. Cleveland police are investigating the shooting.