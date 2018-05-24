© 2020 WKSU
Akron's Iconic West Point Market Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

Published May 24, 2018 at 9:28 PM EDT
West Point Market
KABIR BHATIA
/
WKSU
The market moved to Fairlawn two years ago after closing its Akron store.

Fairlawn’s West Point Market has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

CEO Rick Vernon says delays in construction and permitting for its on-site bakery have required the restructuring of the business. He says he expects the market will stay open and keep its employees.

“We’ve got things to sell, and we plan going forward on putting the store back together and getting stronger. And having the customers’ support has been great, also,” he said.

The iconic market moved to Fairlawn in 2016 after closing its main store to make way for a Whole Foods store.

