Morning Headlines: Akron Fire Union Settles With Treasurer Who Stole $385,000; Cavs Beat Celtics

Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, May 22:

House moves ahead with vote to replace speaker despite Democrats' complaints;

Cleveland approves plan to replace street lights and install cameras;

Cuyahoga County is served another subpoena in ongoing investigation;

Akron fire union settles with former treasurer who stole $385,000;

Lima Company memorial back on display at the Statehouse;

Akron boy shot his cousin with a handgun found in a kitchen cupboard;

Cleveland man who shot Salvation Army worker sentenced to life without parole;

Akron man starts online fundraiser for life-size LeBron James statue;

Cavs beat the Celtics 111-102;

House moves ahead with vote to replace speaker despite Democrats' complaints

A vote to replace the Ohio House speaker who resigned last month amid questions by the FBI is on today despite complaints by Democrats that it will be improper. They argued that acting House leader Kirk Schuring of Canton isn't eligible to add session days under a House rule that says only the speaker can do so. So, instead the vote will take place alongside consideration of several bills during a regular House session. Republican Rep. Ryan Smith is expected to be named the chamber’s new speaker, replacing Cliff Rosenberger.

Cleveland approves plan to replace street lights and install cameras

The city of Cleveland has approved a plan to install thousands of LED street lights and surveillance cameras. Council voted unanimously yesterday to replace 61,000 street lights with LED lighting. The city says that work is expected to cost about $25 million. A separate ordinance approves up to $400,000 for cameras to be installed on utility poles. The city doesn’t yet have a cost estimate for the cameras. The new lights and cameras are meant to improve security and produce higher-resolution images for law enforcement. The city says it will take just over a year to install the new street lights.

Cuyahoga County is served another subpoena in ongoing investigation

Corruption investigators have served another subpoena on Cuyahoga County government. They’re seeking records related to a 2010 plan to integrate the county’s computer system. The Enterprise Resource Planning project has been plagued by delays and runaway costs. The subpoena served Friday asks for audio and video recordings from a 2016 county council meeting where contracts for the project were discussed. This is the 12th subpoena served in an ongoing investigation by the county prosecutor’s office.

Akron fire union settles with former treasurer who stole $385,000

Akron’s fire union has reached a settlement with its former treasurer who stole hundreds of thousands of dollars. Joseph Ruhlin, 41, pled guilty in January to theft and tampering with records. Both sides agreed on Monday that Ruhlin owes the fire union $385,000. He used the money to make extravagant purchases, including several vacations and a down payment on an in-ground pool. Ruhlin will be sentenced on June 18.

Lima Company memorial back on display at the Statehouse

A memorial paying tribute to a central Ohio-based Marine reserve company that lost 22 Marines and a Navy Corpsman in Iraq in 2005 once again can be viewed at Ohio's Statehouse. Display of "The Eyes of Freedom” honoring the members of the Columbus-based Lima Company continues through Sunday in the Statehouse rotunda. The exhibit first displayed at the Statehouse in 2008 has been viewed at more than 270 events nationwide. Fifteen of the 23 who died were from Ohio.

Akron boy shot his cousin with a handgun found in a kitchen cupboard

Akron police say a 9-year-old boy shot and critically wounded his 8-year-old cousin with a handgun he found in a kitchen cupboard while getting snacks. It happened around 1 a.m. on Sunday. A police spokesman on Monday said the boy was in critical condition. Investigators haven't publicly identified the children involved or the owner of the weapon.

Cleveland man who shot Salvation Army worker sentenced to life without parole

A Cleveland man who fatally shot a uniformed Salvation Army worker carrying a Bible was sentenced Monday to life in prison without parole for what the judge called a "senseless act of random violence." William Jones, 27, had pleaded guilty to aggravated murder and other charges in the December slaying of 21-year-old Jared Plesec. He was shot in the head at close range as he left an apartment complex lobby to collect money at one of the charity's kettles.

Akron man starts online fundraiser for life-size LeBron James statue

A GoFundMe account has been established with a goal to raise $1 million to sculpt and erect a life-size statue of LeBron James in Akron. Aaron Carey, who like James played at Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary High School, says he's been in contact with artist Omri Amrany, who has created statues for Michael Jordan and other NBA greats. Carey said a marketing campaign is underway to attract donors with deep pockets. The first 15 donors to contribute $30,000 or more would receive a limited edition miniature replica of the statue, signed by the artist.

Cavs beat the Celtics 111-102

The Cavs evened the Eastern Conference finals at 2-2 with a 111-102 win over the Celtics on Monday night. LeBron James finished with 44 points and moved past Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (2,356) for the most field goals in playoff history. Game 5 is Wednesday night back in Boston, where the Celtics are 9-0 in the postseason.