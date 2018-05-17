© 2020 WKSU
Summit County Launches a Fund for Police and Fire Community Engagement

Published May 17, 2018 at 10:08 PM EDT
Police headquarters, Akron, Ohio
Tim Rudell
/
WKSU

Community leaders have launched a new fund to help Summit County police and firefighters work closer with their communities.

The Akron Community Foundation has kicked off the Summit County Police and Fire Community Engagement Fund with a $10,000 donation from the John A. McAlonan Fund.

Summit County Council member Jeff Wilhite says an Akron police officer inspired the idea.

“(He said) police officers will oftentimes reach into their own pocket and they’ll buy a pizza for some youth to get to know them, or they might be near a basketball court, so they’ll buy a basketball to shoot around with kids in the neighborhood.”

The Akron Community Foundation is managing the fund and will also be accepting donations.

