Painesville Gets a $25,000 National Grant To Create A Public Space Around Historic Gage House

WKSU | By Kabir Bhatia
Published May 16, 2018 at 5:17 PM EDT
photo of Gage House
DOWNTOWN PAINESVILLE ALLIANCE
The Gage House was built around 1858 by Charles Avery, one of the founders of Lake Erie College. He sold it to businessman Louis P. Gage in 1860, who sold it to the Nixon family in 1932. It was used as a funeral home until the early 2000s.

The area around the historic Gage House in downtown Painesville will be undergoing a transformation this summer thanks to a $25,000 grant.

The Gage House was built in the mid-1800s and is used as office space. Now, the Downtown Painesville Organization has been chosen for a grant by The National Main Street Center, which works with communities to help revitalize historic commercial districts. The grant is one of six being awarded around the country, and will go toward landscaping and creating a public space with picnic tables and seating.

The National Main Street Center’s Lindsey Wallace says the group chose Painesville because the Gage House project will encourage public engagement.

“Creating a public space for people to come and gather and to enjoy this really fantastic, historic resource: It’s a creative concept and it really reflected their commitment to public engagement, which is something we were really interested in seeing.”

Wallace adds that the National Main Street Center will be hosting a free community event this summer to bring people to downtown Painesville. The project is slated for completion by the end of October.

Kabir Bhatia
Kabir Bhatia joined WKSU as a Reporter/Producer and weekend host in 2010.  He received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Kent State University.  While a Kent student, Bhatia served as a WKSU student assistant, working in the newsroom and for production.
See stories by Kabir Bhatia
