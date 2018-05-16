Painesville Gets a $25,000 National Grant To Create A Public Space Around Historic Gage House

The area around the historic Gage House in downtown Painesville will be undergoing a transformation this summer thanks to a $25,000 grant.

The Gage House was built in the mid-1800s and is used as office space. Now, the Downtown Painesville Organization has been chosen for a grant by The National Main Street Center, which works with communities to help revitalize historic commercial districts. The grant is one of six being awarded around the country, and will go toward landscaping and creating a public space with picnic tables and seating.

The National Main Street Center’s Lindsey Wallace says the group chose Painesville because the Gage House project will encourage public engagement.

“Creating a public space for people to come and gather and to enjoy this really fantastic, historic resource: It’s a creative concept and it really reflected their commitment to public engagement, which is something we were really interested in seeing.”

Wallace adds that the National Main Street Center will be hosting a free community event this summer to bring people to downtown Painesville. The project is slated for completion by the end of October.