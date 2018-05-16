Greater Cleveland RTA Seeks $1.1 Million from Its Former Board President

An investigation by the Greater Cleveland RTA board has found former board president George Dixon was not entitled to almost a million dollars in health benefits he never paid for.

Dixon first enrolled in RTA’s insurance policy when he became board president in 1994. During the next 24 years, Dixon racked up $130,000 in unpaid premiums. From 2003 to 2018, his policy additionally paid out more than $900,000 in medical claims.

Dixon managed to keep the policy without paying premiums because he was able to find low-level employees willing to help him. That’s according to RTA auditor Anthony Garofoli.

“Mr. Dixon was the most powerful person in this organization for 24 years," Garofoli said. "He circumvented the controls and reached around into some of the lower levels of this organization.”

Garofoli says the investigation is complete and discipline for the employees who helped Dixon is being considered, according to RTA procedures. The board has sent its findings to the county prosecutor and the state ethics commission.

Dixon resigned his position as board chair in March and has yet to respond to the allegations.