Former Strongsville Schools Foreman Is Accused of Stealing $65,000 from District

A Strongsville City Schools maintenance foreman has been indicted on two counts, accused of stealing some $65,000 worth of property.

An anonymous tip alerted the state auditor’s office that Robert Schwerman was using school funds to buy equipment for himself. Among his purchases, Schwerman bought a furnace and air conditioner for his home as well as a $20,000 mini utility vehicle, according to Cuyahoga County prosecutor Michael O’Malley.

“They would be delivered in many instances to the Strongsville City School district maintenance garage, at which point he would pick them up and bring them home,” he said.

O’Malley says Schwerman was responsible for approving all of his own purchasing invoices. A statement from Strongsville City Schools says it is implementing controls to protect the district in the future. Schwerman’s lawyer declined to comment.