Cavs Fall to Celtics in Boston, But Cleveland Fans At The Q Watch Party Aren't Worried

The Cavs fell to the Celtics yesterday in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. But fans who watched the game at The Q weren’t close to writing off their team.

The watch party at Quicken Loans Arena was fairly sedate as fans saw the Cavs lose to the Celtics 108-83 in Boston. With the Cavs down 26 points at halftime, The Q started emptying slowly. But Alena Ingram from Rootstown stayed until the end. She brought her mom for Mother’s Day, and says she’s not sure what went wrong for the Cavs, comparing it to the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the playoffs.

“We come out with these Game 1’s and we have these feel out games and they don’t usually go our way.”

Ingram said she’s not worried for the rest of the series.

“No, I think we’ll be OK for the series, but I’m not 100 percent shocked this happened tonight.”

Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals takes place Tuesday night in Boston.