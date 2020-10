Credit KENT STATE UNIVERSITY / KENT STATE UNIVERSITY Amanda Woodyard is the Director for Community Based Learning which assists in running the Campus Kitchen at Kent State University.

Amanda Woodyard, Director for Community Based Learning, and Adrienne Wilson, Nutrition and Dietetics Major at Kent State University, talked to us about how Campus Kitchen was established at Kent State University by students in 2011. The service is coordinated and run by students as a volunteer effort for the benefit of those who are food insecure in Portage County.