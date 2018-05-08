More Than 17 Tons of Trash Gathered During Clean Up Akron Month

More than 17 tons of trash were collected during Clean Up Akron Month this year.

More than 3,000 volunteers helped pick up trash last month from parks, schools and neighborhood streets.

The annual program is organized by Keep Akron Beautiful. Outreach coordinator Johanna Barnowski says this event helps the community work together.

“So we do Clean Up Akron Month every year so our volunteers can come back every year and participate. This isn’t something that only happens in April. We can provide cleaning supplies to people who want to make a difference all year round.”

Keep Akron Beautiful held a volunteer appreciation picnic at the Akron Zoo to thank all those who pitched in.